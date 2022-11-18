Twitter mass resignation: Hundreds of employees to quit after Elon Musk’s ultimatum

A majority of Twitter employees may be planning to leave their jobs after Elon Musk’s ultimatum to either go ‘hardcore’ or go home with severance pay. Many of the company’s employees have opted for the ‘go home’ option. Internal conversation on the workplace app called Blind has revealed some shocking details about the employee exodus that might have already started at Twitter.

According to a report by Reuters, hundreds of the remaining Twitter employees may have decided to quit their jobs at the social media company. This move comes days after Elon Musk’s ultimatum asking employees to either opt for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.

A poll was held on the app Blind, which verifies employees through their work email addresses and allows them to share information anonymously. around 42 per cent of employees decided to go for the “Taking exit option”. Around 180 people participated in the poll.