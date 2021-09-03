Twitter may soon allow users to tip influencers using Bitcoin, Ethereum via Tip Jar feature

Twitter is reportedly planning to include cryptocurrency payments to its Tip Jar feature. For now, the company may include Bitcoin and Ethereum only. Once the feature will be activated, users will be able to tip influencers for their tweets in crypto too.

Notably, Twitter has already added payment modes such as Razorpay, Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo to its accounts. The information was revealed by an Italian developer, Alessandro Paluzzi, who said Twitter is working on allowing users to add Bitcoin and Ethereum addresses to their profiles to receive tips via the Tip Jar feature.

The apparent affirmation on this came from Twitter Product Head Keyvon Beykpour, who retweeted Paluzzi's tweet, with lightning emoji and a sign saying ‘soon’. Apple news and rumour platform called Macrumours also published a report on August 31, saying Twitter is testing bitcoin tips using ‘Tip Jar’ feature.

These plans are in alignment with founder and Chief Executive Jack Dorsey's announcement during the company's earnings call in July where he said that Bitcoin is going to be a big part of Twitter's future.

In February this year, Dorsey said rapper JAY-Z and he were giving 500 BTC to a new endowment to fund Bitcoin development, initially focused on teams in Africa and India. "It'll be set up as a blind irrevocable trust, taking zero direction from us. We need 3 board members to start," tweeted the Twitter CEO.

Meanwhile, the social media company is reportedly also working on other key features to give its users more control over their profile, including their tweets, followers' list, and more.

Twitter is also rolling out a 'Super Follows' feature to help users monetise their content. Those selected to participate in the 'Super Follows' test group will be able to post subscriber-only content, which will be visible only to the people who pay/subscribe to access the tweets.