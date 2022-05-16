Twitter might bring in a “Liked by Author” label for tweets

Twitter is reportedly working on a “Liked by Author” label. This label is going to appear when the author of a tweet likes a reply. The new label was spotted by a TechCrunch reporter on the Twitter app on Android, and a Twitter spokesperson confirmed that they have been testing different labels to give people more context about the tweets they see. Twitter additionally did not share any other information regarding this label in particular.

What can be understood of the “Liked by Author” label by the screenshot shared by TechCrunch is that once an author likes a reply, it will get marked with a badge that will be visible to both the person who posted the reply and others viewing the tweet.

(Photo: TechCrunch)

While Twitter has not confirmed if it is testing this label globally, reports mention that several countries have spotted this.

Conceptually, this “Liked by Author” label is similar to the “Liked by Creator” label that TikTok has. TikTok’s label appears when a creator likes a comment left on their video.

This “Like by Author” label does not really add much to the Twitter experience. Many might consider it bothersome, distracting, and redundant, especially if a reply has only one like. However, some might also welcome it if they want to showcase that their reply has been liked by a notable user or someone famous. It will also work for tweets that have received multiple replies and the author wants to highlight some of them without having to specifically reply to them.

The “Liked by Author” label is currently being tested so it remains to be seen when Twitter rolls it out.

