Twitter might get a podcast tab soon

Twitter might be adding a new tab dedicated to podcasts soon. This feature seems to be in the works as spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong who shared a screenshot on Twitter. The image Wong shared shows a microphone icon in the app’s bottom menu bar and tapping on this takes you to a page called “Podcasts”.

The screenshot, however, does not show how these podcasts could be displayed on the platform or if Twitter Spaces would somehow be a part of it. Twitter Spaces, the platform’s only audio offering for now, are audio-only chatrooms that can be hosted by users and even recorded and shared to be heard later.

Twitter is working on Podcasts tab pic.twitter.com/64tTd3XPdu — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 2, 2022

Live Spaces appear on the top of the Twitter feeds in the app so if Podcasts do get added to the platform, they would require a whole separate tab.

Twitter recently acquired social podcast platform Breaker and adding a tab for podcasts appears to be the next logical step. Twitter started Spaces in 2020 and it has been under development since with new features being added often. The option to create chatrooms, or Spaces, was initially restricted to certain users and Twitter has now opened it up to everyone. Mobile users can also record these conversations.

Now, recorded Spaces are quite like podcasts, but they are temporary and the recording can be heard for 30 days only. On the other hand, the Twitter Podcasts, if and when they are added, should ideally work like Apple or Spotify Podcasts allowing users to choose and listen to whatever they want at their own leisure, “with no rush to catch a live Spaces broadcast or listen to recordings before time runs out”.

Right now, there is no information available regarding when this feature might roll out, or if it will at all.

