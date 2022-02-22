Twitter might soon get a “leave this conversation” button

Ever so often we’ve all found ourselves caught up in a long, random Twitter discussion thread with replies going on forever. May be you posted a simple reply which then managed to mutate into a whole discussion, and there you are with no way to leave it unless you mute the entire thread.

If you don’t care about what others on the thread you just abandoned will think, that’s okay. However, as XDADevelopers pointed out, it could become embarrassing if you are fairly regular and active on the platform.

It appears that there is a way out of this situation now. Twitter is reportedly working on a “leave this conversation” button that will make it easier to leave a thread mid-way, if you so desire.

Shared by social media tipster Jane Manchun Wong, the “Leave this conversation” feature involves a pop-up that states that leaving the conversation will untag your username from the thread. It will turn all the @ mentions of your Twitter username into regular conversations so as you are no longer tagged in them. This will prevent you from getting further notifications of that conversation and also turn off all other notifications from that thread.

Twitter is working on an onboarding screen for “Leave this conversation” pic.twitter.com/cZYeOdo1pJ — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 18, 2022

This feature also prevents anyone else from dragging you back into the conversation if you really don’t want to be involved, and your notifications will also not bombarded.

Like many other features Twitter has been testing, it might take some time before this gets rolled out to end-users, if at all. Many features that Twitter was testing in around 2020, like reaction emojis, are yet to be rolled out. So there’s really no knowing when this might actually become official. However, this is a definitely a more handy feature than some emoji reactions and it would be perfect if Twitter rolls it out soon.

