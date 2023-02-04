Twitter playing 'stupid game' and stalling ex-workers' legal claims: Lawyer

Elon Musk run Twitter has been accused of suppressing legal claims brought against them by former employees, according to lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan, who is representing over 1,000 people who were fired by Twitter last year.

She said she could be forced to bring hundreds of claims into court just to have Twitter produce copies of the agreements when it moves to send them to arbitration. She has accused the social media company of engaging in a number of tactics to stall the cases, including denying requests for documents, refusing to comply with court orders, and inserting language into settlement agreements that prevent employees from publicly speaking out about the matter.

"This is just a stupid game that Twitter is trying to play. No one is giving up," she said.

Meanwhile, Twitter has denied any wrongdoing, insisting that they abide by the law. "It appears obvious that Plaintiffs' counsel rushed to submit more than 1,000 incomplete and insufficient demands for arbitration for the sole purpose of leveraging large initial case management fees against Twitter," they wrote.

The company has said that it can not be forced to give any severance and that they have already paid a fair share to some employees.

A federal judge called for several of the class action plaintiffs last month to arbitrate their claims for a smoother legal process.

Other claims filed by Liss-Riordan against Twitter include claims of targeting female employees and forcing out workers with disabilities. Twitter has moved to dismiss those claims.

Visual Sneak Peak: Samsung Unpacked 2023 Event - Samsung Galaxy S23 phones, laptops and more

Mass arbitration

Mass arbitration refers to a legal process in which a large number of individuals collectively pursue arbitration claims against a company, usually regarding a specific issue or policy that affects a large number of users. This process can be more efficient and cost-effective compared to each individual pursuing their own separate arbitration claims, and it can also increase the bargaining power of the claimants. The outcome of mass arbitration can have a significant impact on the tech company and its policies.

Also Read

Zombie fungus that inspired ‘The Last of Us’ is real?

ChatGPT comes to Microsoft Teams with new premium subscription; check price, features