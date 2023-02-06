Twitter playing 'stupid game' with former employees? Here's what is happening

Twitter Inc is facing a legal battle with hundreds of former employees who claim the company did not pay promised severance or provide advance notice of mass layoffs, which is required by law. The workers, who are represented by attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, are now struggling to produce copies of their employment contracts.

Twitter has successfully moved to have their class action claims sent to arbitration, but Liss-Riordan has accused Twitter of trying to delay the arbitration cases in the hopes that some workers will drop their claims. According to a report by Reuters, the lawyer claimed that Twitter was playing a “stupid game” and that the employees were not giving up.

In Thursday's court filing, Twitter's lawyers accused Liss-Riordan of attempting to shortcut the arbitration process. They also said that Twitter was not obligated to give any severance and that the pay given to departing employees was generous. The case is set to be heard in San Francisco federal court on February 9.

Liss-Riordan has also filed three other lawsuits against Twitter related to the layoffs, including claims that the company targeted female employees and forced out workers with disabilities. The company has moved to dismiss these claims as well.

"Mass arbitrations," where hundreds or thousands of people file similar individual claims, can cost companies millions of dollars in fees alone. Lawyers are increasingly using this tactic to push back against companies that require employees or customers to sign arbitration agreements. Twitter has not responded to the recent developments in the case.