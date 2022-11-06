Twitter rolls out $8 dollar blue tick service in five countries

Twitter has launched the $8 verification service for a limited number of iOS users in five countries as its new owner Elon Musk works to revamp the platform's verification system and cut down the losses.

The change comes just a week after Musk acquired the social media company for $44 billion. The billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of electric car maker Tesla has cut half of Twitter's staff and promised to start charging users more.

Twitter Blue with verification is currently available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Twitter announced the new app update on its microblogging website. "Starting today, we're adding great new features to Twitter Blue, and have more on the way soon. Get Twitter Blue for $7.99/month if you sign up now," it said.

"Blue checkmark: Power to the people. Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow," Twitter said in a statement on its site.

Prior to Musk's arrival, a blue check mark next to a person or company's username meant Twitter had verified the account and that it was genuine. Now, however, it is unclear how or if Twitter intends to verify the user's identity other than by charging a fee.

Half the ads, the ability to post longer videos, and priority ranking for quality content are some of the perks users will get with the subscription. "Coming soon... Half the ads and much better ones. Since you're supporting Twitter in the battle against the bots, we're going to reward you with half the ads and make them twice as relevant," the company said.

"Post longer videos: You'll finally be able to post longer videos to Twitter. Priority ranking for quality content: Your content will get priority ranking in replies, mentions, and search. This helps lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots," it said.

Twitter's current verification system, which was launched in 2009 to prevent impersonation of high-profile accounts such as celebrities and politicians, will be phased out. Twitter now has approximately 423,000 verified accounts, many of which are rank-and-file journalists from around the world who were verified regardless of their number of followers.

The Twitter verification announcement comes a day after the company started firing employees in an effort to reduce costs, and more businesses are delaying their advertising on the site as the cautious business community waits to see how it will function under its new owner.

