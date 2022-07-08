Twitter starts testing its version of collab posts called CoTweets

Twitter has started testing its own version of collab posts called “CoTweets”. This is a feature that will let users on the micro-blogging platform co-author tweets. In its testing phase, Twitter has given access to CoTweets to select accounts in the US, Canada, and Korea. Twitter said that the test is going to go on for a limited time because it wants to learn how people use this feature.

A Twitter spokesperson told TechCrunch that they want to learn how people and brands use the CoTweets feature to grow, reach new audiences, and also strengthen their collaborations with other accounts.

Those accounts that have gotten access to the CoTweets feature will see it appear in the tweet composer as a pop-up that invites them to “tweet together with CoTweets”. If you see this pop-up, you can invite another account (people or brand) to share ownership of a tweet with them. If the invited party accepts, a CoTweet can be created which will show both accounts as co-authors.

Once you share an invite with another account to create a CoTweet, they will receive a request to either accept or decline the invite. Additionally, CoTweet requests can be sent to those accounts you follow and are public accounts and only two authors appear at one time on a CoTweet header. You can also invite-only one co-author per CoTweet.

Twitter also explained that if you receive and accept a CoTweet invite and change your mind about it later, or you no longer want to co-author that tweet, you can revoke the CoTweet once it is published. This tweet will then become a regular tweet posted just by the original author who sent you the invite.

Since this feature is being tested for a limited time, the platform wants to find out how people are using this and will then tweak and refine it further before CoTweets is rolled out globally. It is also possible, as Twitter said, that at the end of this trial period, it might turn off the feature and all CoTweets that have been posted over this time may be removed.

The fact that Twitter was working on a CoTweets feature was spotted in December 2021 by mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi who dug it up from the app's code. A feature like this is a clear indication that Twitter is trying to figure out how else the platform can be used “beyond being a virtual town square or real-time news network”, as TechCrunch pointed out. A feature like this will be helpful to creators on the platform, as it is on Instagram.