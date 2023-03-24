Twitter will remove all the ‘Legacy’ blue checks starting April 1; who all need to worry

Twitter has announced that it will kill off ‘Legacy’ blue checks for all users starting April 1. Back in November 2022, CEO Elon Musk said that the company will remove these checkmarks ‘in the coming months’.

According to him, the reason why these check marks will be taken down is ‘the way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical.’

On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOpLp



Organizations can sign up for https://t.co/RlN5BbuGA3… March 23, 2023

To make users aware of a legacy account, they will see a pop-up when they tap on the blue checkmark. This pop-up reads, “This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable”.

An official tweet by Twitter Verified says, “On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here. ” However, the blog post link was not opening at the time of writing the story.

For the unversed, Twitter’s paid Blue subscription is now available for users worldwide. With this service, subscribers will get a blue tick, ability to post 4,000-character tweets, ability to edit them, see fewer advertisements, and upload videos up to 60 minutes in Full HD resolution. Additionally, tweets by the subscribers will be visible more prominently on the Twitter timeline.

It debuted in India in February this year, it is priced at Rs 650 per month (website) and Rs 900 for all Android and iOS users. There’s also an annual plan priced at Rs 6,800 per year.

Elon Musk has recently tweeted sharing a link with the users worldwide wherein they can get subscription for its Blue service at $7.

To get Blue Verified for $7/month, sign up via web browser at https://t.co/Z64Uj8Gvcn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2023

To get the subscription now on the mobile device, all you need to do is go to the profile menu followed by Twitter Blue and tap on “Subscribe”. On the Twitter website, you need to visit Twitter.com, then go to the “More” section followed by “Twitter Blue”. Lastly, click on “Subscribe” and make the payment.

