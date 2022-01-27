Twitter’s Flock will let you share tweets with up to 150 select users

Twitter is currently working on a feature that is almost identical to Instagram’s ‘Close Friends’ feature. Like on Instagram users can pick a list of Close Friends to share their stories with, Twitter might soon bring in something similar that will allow users to limit their tweets to a group or ‘Flock’.

Twitter had shared a look into the feature last July last year and it was called ‘Trusted Friends’ at that point in time. Alessandro Paluzzi, a mobile developer, has been keeping an eye on Twitter’s progress in this matter and his tweets reveal that some significant developments have taken place.

Paluzzi’s recent findings show how Twitter’s Flock might work. The platform is working on a page that contains some more information on Flock and explains that users can add up to 150 members to the list. If you share your tweet with your Flock, only the users that are a part of this list can view and reply to the tweet. Users can also remove people from their Flock at any point in time and those removed will receive no notification.

Now, if you are a part of someone’s Flock and they share a tweet, a label might show up under the tweet that states - “You can see this Tweet because the author has added you to their Flock.” This will make it easier to distinguish between all others you follow on Twitter and your close friends on the platform.

#Twitter continues to work on Twitter Flock by adding an explanation of how it works 👀



ℹ️ You can choose up to 150 people to include in your Twitter Flock 👥

ℹ️ People won't be notified if you remove them from the list 🔕 pic.twitter.com/xtGcDiHgxS — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 21, 2022

When you are about to send a tweet out, reports suggest that users might also see an audience option that can be selected, you can pick between all of Twitter or just your Flock, before you post it.

This is not the first time Twitter has worked on something slightly exclusive for users who might want to segregate their tweets between close friends and all users. The platform has launched invite-only Communities in September last year which allowed users to connect with others on the basis of shared interests. With the Twitter Communities feature, users could share their tweets with a specific Community instead of all followers.

Twitter’s Flock feature is currently in the works so it is also not known if Twitter will roll it out to all users or save it for exclusive/paid access.

“Twitter is always working on new ways to help people engage in healthy conversations, and we’re currently exploring ways to let people share more privately. We don’t have any further news to share about the feature at this time, but we can confirm ‘Twitter Flock’ is just a placeholder name,” Twitter spokesperson Tatiana Britt told The Verge.

