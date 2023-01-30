Twitter's new rules: Policy-violating tweets may not lead to a ban

Twitter users will be able to appeal account suspensions starting February 1st, under the social media platform's new criteria for reinstatement, the company announced on Friday. The new criteria follow billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of the company in October.

Twitter accounts will now only be suspended for severe or ongoing and repeat violations of the platform's policies. Severe policy violations include engaging in illegal content or activity, inciting or threatening violence or harm, and engaging in targeted harassment of other users, among others.

Twitter announced that it would take less severe action compared to account suspension, such as limiting the reach of tweets that violate its policies or asking users to remove tweets before continuing to use the account. This decision comes weeks after Musk faced flak for suspending accounts of several journalists over a controversy over publishing public data about the billionaire's plane. He later reinstated the accounts.

Twitter claims that the new criteria for account suspension and reinstatement aim to provide a more transparent and fair process for users.

Elon Musk's Dedication to Free Speech

Elon Musk who took over the helm of Twitter in late October changed a lot of aspects of Twitter. The billionaire has often identified himself as the champion of free speech, objecting to the bans and shadow bans on Twitter users. He also ended up re-instating a lot of controversial accounts on the platform including that of former US President Donald Trump and popular singer, Kanye West (Ye). He later banned Ye for inciting violence.

If the new Twitter policies were in place, Ye would have escaped a complete ban. However, it is still not clear where Elon Musk will draw the line when it comes to violations.

