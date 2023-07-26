Twitter’s new X logo changed twice while you were asleep; 'will evolve over time,' says Elon Musk

In an ever-evolving branding journey, Elon Musk, the enigmatic CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, once again stirred up Twitter's logo aesthetics. After replacing the platform's iconic little blue bird with a bold "X" logo, Musk made yet another change, this time opting for slightly thicker lines. However, in a typical Muskian fashion, he quickly expressed his disapproval and announced a forthcoming reversal of the change.

On Tuesday afternoon, the tech mogul took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the updated logo, stating, "I don't like the thicker bars, so reverting. The logo will evolve over time." This statement hinted that Musk is not done experimenting with Twitter's branding and that we might witness further logo iterations in the future. A glimpse of both the initial "X" logo and the tweaked version can be seen in the image embedded above.

Interestingly, the updated logo had already made its way to Twitter's homepage, catching the attention of millions of users. Additionally, in a nod to the rebranding initiative, Musk himself changed his profile picture to match the newly proposed design. It is worth noting, however, that neither version of the logo had yet appeared in Twitter's mobile app at the time of Musk's announcement.

The modified logo, while only slightly different from its predecessor, seemed to be inspired by a design shared by a Twitter user named Sawyer Merritt. According to Musk's follow-up tweet, he got the new logo idea from Merritt over the weekend, acknowledging the influence of the creative community in shaping the platform's visual identity.

I don’t like the thicker bars, so reverting. The logo will evolve over time. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2023

The genesis of the logo transformation can be traced back to a Sunday announcement from Musk himself, where he declared his intent to rebrand Twitter as "X." He also threw down the gauntlet, inviting users to submit potential logo designs, promising to make the best one go live the very next day. Soon after, Musk pinned a tweet from Sawyer Merritt, containing a video showcasing the "X" logo, and promptly unveiled it on the site.

The initial version of the "X" logo bore a striking resemblance to Monotype's Special Alphabets 4 font and even aligned with a Unicode character, suggesting that Musk might have used these as reference points for his temporary design. Nonetheless, he clarified that it would merely serve as an "interim" choice, leaving room for speculation about whether he will eventually settle on a final logo design for the social media giant.

