Twitter's newest employee is Elon Musk's 2-year-old boy; view pics

Twitter is at the center of many serious issues ranging from layoffs to lawsuits but Elon Musk lightened the mood by sharing pictures of the newest employee of the micro-blogging website, his 2-year-old son X Æ A-XII. Musk shared pictures of X at the company's San Francisco office. 

Musk also shared an image of X with a Twitter ID, complete with his picture. X is Elon Musk's son with Canadian Singer Grimes who gave birth to him in 2020.

Published on: Dec 09, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
Posted by: Danny Cyril Dcruze, Dec 09, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
