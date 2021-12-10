Twitter's Project Guardian: What is it and how does it work?

Twitter has something called Project Guardian that, according to reports, “aims to shield controversial characters and users with large followings from an onslaught of trolls and haters”. If this is the first time you’ve heard about it, you are not alone.

This secretive project has Twitter maintaining a list of thousands of users that the platform considers being at “high risk” for harassment. This list includes musicians, actors, professional athletes, journalists, etc., essentially people who are “particularly prominent”, even if it is “just for the moment”.

As The Verge explains, this is how Twitter’s Project Guardian works:

When Twitter receives a report regarding an abusive post related to an account on its “high risk” list, the platform’s content moderation team responds to that report faster than the other reports it has received. The idea behind this is to prevent harmful content from spreading while also keeping the “prominent” Twitter users satisfied and, as a result, they are less likely to speak about how they were bullied on the platform.

Twitter’s Head of Site Integrity, Yoel Roth, told Bloomberg that “an array of users” are a part of the Project Guardian list and they are not necessarily celebrities. Some of these users can sometimes be people who get caught in viral Twitter drama, but their inclusion in the list is only temporary. Once they are not “at risk” anymore, Twitter removes them from the Project Guardian list. Some users though do have a more permanent place on it.

As reported, a user may be added to the Project Guardian program if and when a Twitter employee notices a large volume of hateful messages being targeted at them, even if they don’t realise it themselves. In some cases though, a high-profile user’s manager may get in touch with Twitter.

Some people who have reportedly been a part of the Project Guardian list include makeup artist James Charles, former US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, etc. Twitter has also reportedly used Project Guardian to protect journalists who “cover controversial topics” like the riots in the Capitol.

Project Guardian is apparently not the only “protection program” Twitter has. The platform uses several other factors to determine which user reports need to be prioritised. These factors include the post’s impressions, the number of followers the user has, whether or not the reported post is “actually harmful”. While it is not known what exactly lead to the creation of Project Guardian, but it has reportedly been around for about two years or more.

Essentially, Twitter’s Project Guardian has a dual role. It not only protects some users, but it also protects Twitter from bad PR. Earlier in March this year, the platform was criticised for not being able to “tame” the bullies attacking former model Chrissy Teigen. Trolls attacked Teigen by making unfounded claims that “she was a part of a conspiracy theory that involves a celebrity pedophile ring”. At that point in time, Teigen quit Twitter. While several critics have said that Twitter could have done more to protect her, Teigen said that she did not blame the platform for the trolling and abuse, and has returned since.

Also Read: Top Twitter moments: Virat Kohli, PM Narendra Modi's tweets were most-liked and most-retweeted tweets in India

Also Read: Twitter now allows you to listen to recorded Spaces