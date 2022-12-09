'Twitter's Secret Blacklists': Elon Musk reveals confidential information in Twitter Files Part 2

Elon Musk has released the second part of the Twitter Files showing how the platform blacklisted certain individual accounts. The details in part two have been reported by Bari Weiss, founder and editor of The Free Press.

THREAD: THE TWITTER FILES PART TWO.



TWITTER’S SECRET BLACKLISTS. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 9, 2022

According to Weiss, the new Twitter Files probe has uncovered that teams of Twitter staff construct blacklists, stop unwanted tweets from trending, and intentionally reduce the visibility of whole accounts or even trending topics, without notifying users.