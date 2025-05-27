UAE makes ChatGPT Plus subscription free for all residents as part of deal with OpenAI

In a groundbreaking move, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become the first country in the world to offer free access to ChatGPT Plus, the premium version of OpenAI’s popular AI chatbot, to its entire population.

This initiative is part of a major strategic partnership between OpenAI and the UAE government. The collaboration also includes the development of a large-scale AI infrastructure project in Abu Dhabi called Stargate UAE, which aims to become a central hub for artificial intelligence in the region. The facility will host a one-gigawatt AI supercomputing cluster, with an initial 200 megawatts expected to be operational by next year.

The project is part of OpenAI’s broader “OpenAI for Countries” programme, designed to help nations build AI systems tailored to their local languages, governance structures, and societal needs. The initiative also focuses on ensuring data privacy, responsible AI use, and alignment with national policies.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has described the UAE project as a “bold vision,” one that aims to bring AI benefits, such as advancements in healthcare, education, and clean energy, to more parts of the world.

The partnership involves several major global tech companies, including Oracle, Nvidia, Cisco, SoftBank, Microsoft, and G42, a UAE-based AI firm backed by Microsoft. The goal is to transform the UAE into a key player in the global AI landscape.

What makes this development especially significant is that every resident in the UAE will now have access to ChatGPT Plus at no cost. This will give millions of people access to OpenAI’s most advanced tools for tasks such as writing, studying, coding, and planning.

Additionally, the UAE has committed to matching its domestic AI investments with equivalent investments in the United States. According to a report by Axios, the combined spending could reach up to $20 billion, split between the Gulf and the US.

Looking ahead, OpenAI’s Chief Strategy Officer, Jason Kwon, is expected to visit countries across the Asia-Pacific region to explore similar partnerships. The company has indicated that the UAE is just the first step in its vision to help more nations develop their own AI infrastructure and capabilities.

With India rapidly advancing its own AI ambitions, all eyes are now on whether it could follow in the UAE’s footsteps.