Uber's ghost rider completes the journey without sitting in the car

How would it feel to book an Uber, pay for it but not reach anywhere? Well, that's what happened with a Mumbai resident. Lucky for us, the person who booked the cab did a live commentary on Twitter about the driver's whereabouts.
A cabbie, registered under the name 'P', which was somehow deemed appropriate by Uber, was supposed to pick up his ride @preshit. However, he opted to begin the journey without bothering to actually pick up the person. The reason behind this behavior is unknown but what entails is thoroughly entertaining and a little disappointing on the cab aggregator's front.
Here's the thread that was tweeted live when the driver was on his pseudo ride:
@UberINSupport Hi, your 1-trip driver has started the trip without arriving at the location. His phone isn't reachable. What do I do? pic.twitter.com/L6tRT95gmI- Preshit Deorukhkar (@preshit) July 19, 2018
Now he is just aimlessly roaming around on the Link road. pic.twitter.com/ZcsY5pcQK6- Preshit Deorukhkar (@preshit) July 19, 2018
@UberINSupport Also, how is "P" an acceptable driver name by your standards? pic.twitter.com/ku8N3Ts7tT- Preshit Deorukhkar (@preshit) July 19, 2018
Pickup was in Malad West. Driver has now reached the edge of north Mumbai. I'm assuming he has to dump something in the khaadi. pic.twitter.com/pG3QmAo6lg- Preshit Deorukhkar (@preshit) July 19, 2018
Umm... Did he just take the Gorai jetty to the other side? pic.twitter.com/eeIdoSBVLw- Preshit Deorukhkar (@preshit) July 19, 2018
Looks like he is going to medicate. Must've been a tiring day so far. pic.twitter.com/6dO8ziyqd6- Preshit Deorukhkar (@preshit) July 19, 2018
He's on the highway now, towards the city. pic.twitter.com/YrnwlZXCet- Preshit Deorukhkar (@preshit) July 19, 2018
Oh crap! Looks like he's on to me. Trip cancelled. pic.twitter.com/7cEtYyOoEi- Preshit Deorukhkar (@preshit) July 19, 2018
The company refunded the total amount spent on the ride but more than just comedy of errors, the incident throws light on various loopholes within Uber's ride selection and implementation. A similar problem has been reported earlier by other Uber riders as well.
Ahahahahahahaha!
Rs. 857.43 for this ridiculous @Uber trip. pic.twitter.com/qlzc4hrbKD- Preshit Deorukhkar (@preshit) July 19, 2018
Ola deals with this problem in an effective way. The Indian cab company sends an OTP along with the other details of the car. The journey can only commence once the OTP is provided to the driver. Uber can take a leaf out of Ola's book and solve this issue once and for all.
