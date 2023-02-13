'Un-Googley, rushed and botched': Google employees are not happy with CEO Sundar Pichai

Google recently introduced its AI-powered chatbot, Bard, and the launch did not really go according to plan. One of the biggest and most costilest mistake happened when Google's new AI chatbot Bard made a factual error. Another goof up at a press conference in Paris further damaged the company's image. A presenter couldn't provide a demo due to a missing phone. These incidents have made Google employees particularly unhappy with the company's leadership, especially Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Google employees are reportedly criticizing Google leadership, including CEO Sundar Pichai for the way the Bard announcement was handled, calling it "rushed, botched, and un-Googley."

A CNBC report provided details about internal communications in the company's internal forum called Memegen.

Google employees are dissatisfied with the Bard launch. The employees were discussing that the announcement was rushed and felt that the company's leadership, particularly Pichai, failed to handle the situation properly.

A $100 billion mistake



A major factual error in Google's demo video was called out by astrophysicists and experts. In one of the promotional videos, the AI chatbot Bard provided the wrong name of telescope that captured the first image of a exoplanet. And just at that very moment, the company's press conference in Paris was taking place. The presenter was unable to give a demo of a new Lens feature which ended up in an embarassing situation for the search giant. Google had even taken down the video later.

Google's launch of Bard was an attempt to compete with the popular AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT. Meanwhile, Microsoft introduced a new version of its search engine, Bing, using the same technology as ChatGPT and aimed at providing a better search experience.

