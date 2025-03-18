UNISOC launches T8300 5G chip with 6nm architecture and satellite connectivity

UNISOC has launched the T8300 5G chip, designed to enhance multimedia and gaming experiences for mainstream global users. The T8300 supports dual SIM dual standby 5G, and is the first UNISOC chipset to combine 5G NR NTN satellite communication and 5G MBS broadcasting.

Performance and Hardware

The T8300 is built on a 6nm process and features an octa-core CPU with two high-performance Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six energy-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.0GHz. UNISOC says this configuration delivers a 28% improvement in power efficiency over its predecessor. The chip is paired with a Mali G57 dual-core GPU, UFS2.2 flash storage, and LPDDR4X memory, achieving an AnTuTu score of over 510,000.

For display performance, the T8300 supports Full HD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR Vivid and HDR10+ technologies.

Imaging Capabilities

The T8300 integrates UNISOC’s 7th generation Vivimagic imaging engine, featuring a quad-core ISP (Image Signal Processor) capable of processing 1.6 billion pixels per second. It supports up to 108MP photos and dual 16MP cameras with zero shutter lag at 25fps. It is capable of noise reduction technologies like Multi-Frame Noise Reduction and Temporal Noise Reduction.

Gaming Performance

The T8300 is powered by the UNISOC Miracle Gaming Engine, which integrates five core components – scheduling, networking, graphics, memory, and storage – to optimise gaming performance.

The Miracle Gaming Engine enables high frame rates and stability. UNISOC has partnered with Tencent Game Voice to provide stable and clear in-game voice communication, even under weak network conditions. The T8300 also features SDR2HDR technology to expand dynamic range and improve image quality, alongside super-resolution technology to enhance graphics without overloading the GPU.

5G Connectivity and Satellite Communication

The T8300 supports the 3GPP R17 standard, integrating 5G NR NTN satellite communication and 5G MBS broadcasting. It offers 5G NR 100MHz bandwidth and multi-mode full-network support from 2G to 5G. The chipset’s energy-efficient design reduces power consumption by over 20% in typical 5G scenarios.

Product Line and Market Availability

The T8300 is part of UNISOC's newly introduced product naming system, which includes the T9100, T8300, T8200, and T8100 models. The 8-series focuses on performance and connectivity, while the 9-series targets advanced technology and high-tier performance.