Unopened first-gen iPhone expected to fetch over Rs 41,00,000 at auction

The first-generation iPhone, introduced on June 29, 2007, by then-CEO Steve Jobs, was a revolutionary device that changed the way we interact with technology and paved the way for the smartphone industry as we know it today.

An unopened, factory-sealed first-generation iPhone is up for auction currently. The auction is being handled by LCG Auctions and will continue until February 19. The auction started at $2,500 and is currently priced at $11,491. It is expected to go over $50,000 (Rs 41,00,000) by the time the auction is over.

Current screenshot of the auction page

The first iPhone was initially available in two storage capacities: 4 GB and 8 GB. It featured a 3.5-inch multi-touch display with a resolution of 320x480 and a pixel density of 163ppi, which was considered high for its time. The device was powered by a 620 MHz ARM 11 processor and 128 MB of RAM.

The iPhone's software was just as important as its hardware. The user interface was designed to be intuitive, with a focus on multi-touch gestures and minimal buttons. It was also the first smartphone to include features such as a virtual keyboard, visual voicemail, and integration with Apple's own music store, iTunes.

The iPhone's camera was another standout feature, with a 2-megapixel sensor that was capable of capturing photos and recording video. While the camera was basic by today's standards, it was a significant improvement over other cameras available on smartphones at the time.

The first iPhone faced some criticism, particularly for its lack of expandable storage and its lack of support for third-party apps. However, Apple's App Store, which debuted later in 2008, addressed these concerns and opened up the iPhone to a whole new world of possibilities.

The earlier versions of factory-sealed iPhones and iPods have commanded a good price at such auctions in the past few years, with iPhones going for as much as $40,000 and iPods for around $25,000.

