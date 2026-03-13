US Ambassador Sergio Gor calls for deeper India-US collaboration in AI

US Ambassador Sergio Gor addressed the India Today Conclave 2026, themed "The Intelligence Exchange,” calling for greater India and the US partnership across technology, trade, and strategic security. However, Gor placed artificial intelligence (AI) at its centre and called for deeper US-India AI partnerships amid global tech shifts under Trump 2.0.

Speaking at the event, Gor noted that relations between the United States and India are moving in the opposite direction.

“Around the world, these forces are testing institutions and reshaping economies. But in the relationship between the United States and India, we’re seeing something different. Instead of breakdowns, we are seeing breakthroughs,” Gor said.

Gor highlighted AI as a key pillar, and said countries that adopt AI will shape the next era of economic growth and innovation.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming the global economy at extraordinary speed. The countries that adopt and deploy these technologies effectively will shape the era of growth and innovation,” he said.

He also urged India to work closely with American AI companies and technology stacks, allowing countries to build advanced systems while maintaining control over their own data.

“Rather than trying to build every element of the technology stack from scratch, let us work together. Independent partners are essential to unlocking the prosperity that AI can create for all of us.”

Gor also talked about the expansion of investments by companies like Micron Technology in India.

“This investment strengthens supply chain resilience, expands advanced manufacturing in India, and demonstrates how American companies and Indian talent can work together to build the industries of the future,” he said.

He also talked about the Pax Silica programme to strengthen the entire semiconductor supply chain with trusted partner countries. Notably, India was one of the first countries invited to join the initiative, showing that the US sees India as an important technology partner.

Earlier during the India AI Impact Summit, senior White House policy advisor on artificial intelligence Sriram Krishnan said that the United States wants to ensure the world builds on the American AI stack.

Krishnan said that India is an important ally of the US and that Washington wants its partners to leverage and build on top of American AI infrastructure.

“This does not mean giving up strategic autonomy. Indian companies will need to bring in local language support and local culture, and ensure local inference for low latency built on infrastructure here. But at the end of the day, we want the American AI stack to be something that everyone builds on,” Krishnan had said.