US eyeing clusters of leading-edge logic chips; invites applicants to submit statements of interest

Eyeing a big pie of the $1 trillion semiconductor opportunity by 2030 and strengthening leadership in chip manufacturing, the Joe Biden administration has opened up the application process for companies contending for a share of chip funding. Department of Commerce is seeking applications to revitalise the domestic semiconductor industry and bring supply chains back to the US. The department is encouraging all potential applicants, including those for future funding opportunities, to submit statements of interest so it may gauge interest across the semiconductor ecosystem and begin preparing for application review.

The first funding opportunity seeks applications for projects to construct, expand or modernise commercial facilities to produce leading-edge, current-generation and mature-node semiconductors. This includes both front-end wafer fabrication and back-end packaging. The department will also release a funding opportunity for semiconductor materials and equipment facilities in the late spring and one for research and development facilities in the fall.

To advance US economic and national security, the department aims to make US home to at least two new large-scale clusters of leading-edge logic chip fabs and increase production capacity for current-generation and mature-node chips, especially for critical domestic industries by the end of the decade.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said, “When we have finished implementing CHIPS for America, we will be the premier destination in the world where new leading-edge chip architectures can be invented in our research labs, designed for every end-use application, manufactured at scale and packaged with the most advanced technologies. Throughout our work, we are committed to protecting taxpayer dollars, strengthening America’s workforce and giving America’s businesses a platform to do what they do best: innovate, scale and compete.”

US President Joe Biden signed a $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which includes $52 billion in semiconductor subsidies, in August last year. As part of the CHIPS and Science Act, the Department of Commerce oversees $50 billion to revitalise the US semiconductor industry, including $39 billion in semiconductor incentives.