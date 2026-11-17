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How the US investigation into Megaspeed unfolded

According to the joint statement, the Department of Commerce began investigating Megaspeed in 2024 after its monitoring systems identified suspicious activity involving the potential diversion of sensitive semiconductors.

In May 2025, Commerce investigators requested records from Nvidia concerning direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed. The following month, Nvidia placed the Singapore-based company on its “no sell” list.

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In June 2025, agents from Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security, working with Singapore law enforcement officials, conducted an on-site end-use check at Megaspeed. They also interviewed Alice Huang, the company’s CEO.

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Following this enforcement action, the Department of Justice took the lead in the criminal investigation. The two departments said they would work together to pursue any criminal conduct that may have occurred. The statement also credited Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Attorney General Todd Blanche for their respective departments’ efforts.

US cites 17 defendants charged in semiconductor smuggling cases

The departments also highlighted their broader enforcement efforts against semiconductor smuggling. According to the statement, 17 defendants have been charged across six separate investigations under the Trump administration in connection with allegations of smuggling billions of dollars’ worth of semiconductors.

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Joint Statement from Department of Commerce and Department of Justice on Megaspeed Investigation. https://t.co/aAdtN9aDfF — U.S. Department of Commerce (@CommerceGov) November 17, 2026

Commerce further claimed that monetary penalties across export control cases had reached new highs, representing an 18-fold increase over the Biden administration.

The agencies described semiconductors as among the most valuable strategic assets of the US economy and said they would continue pursuing those seeking to compromise America’s technological advantage.

The statement does not announce any criminal charges against Megaspeed or Alice Huang.