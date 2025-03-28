US Space Force confronts growing space threats as China unveils ‘Kill Mesh’ system

Amid escalating concerns over hostile space activities by China and Russia, the United States Space Force is urgently reassessing its defense strategies to protect its vital orbital assets. During the 16th annual McAleese “Defense Programs” Conference held in Arlington, Virginia, General Michael Guetlein, Vice Chief of Space Operations for the US Space Force, warned of the rapidly closing gap between the space capabilities of the US and its adversaries.

Guetlein highlighted China’s development of a sophisticated “Kill Mesh” system, which poses a significant threat to US satellites. This advancement, coupled with Russia’s ongoing aggressive actions in orbit, has prompted the US Space Force to shift its approach from merely providing space services to actively defending against hostile actions in orbit.

According to reports, both China and Russia have been intensifying their efforts to dominate space warfare. In 2022, Russia conducted an anti-satellite (ASAT) test, resulting in a large debris field in low-Earth orbit. In the same year, a Chinese satellite demonstrated its ability to manipulate another defunct satellite by maneuvering it into a graveyard orbit, showcasing China’s growing prowess in orbital control technology.

The advancement of Chinese and Russian technologies has led to the proliferation of satellites equipped with the ability to jam, spoof, and dazzle US assets in orbit. Guetlein described scenarios where foreign satellites have actively shadowed American spacecraft, resulting in a “cat and mouse” game of maneuvering and countermeasures.

In response to these mounting threats, the Space Force is working to bolster its infrastructure and build redundancies to maintain operational security. Guetlein acknowledged that commercial and allied partnerships are essential to staying ahead of adversaries, noting that private sector technology has outpaced certain government capabilities.

As part of this new strategy, the Space Force has launched an initiative called Golden Dome to integrate various defense technologies that previously operated independently. According to Guetlein, enhancing collaboration across sectors will play a critical role in deterring adversarial actions and reinforcing the security of American space assets.