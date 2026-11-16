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US taps Nvidia and other AI giants to strengthen its global tech dominance: All details

US taps Nvidia and other AI giants to strengthen its global tech dominance: All details

The US plans to label Nvidia, Amazon, OpenAI and other firms as AI national champions to enhance global competitiveness. This move aims to accelerate export approvals and support American tech dominance amid competition with China.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 3:51 PM IST
US taps Nvidia and other AI giants to strengthen its global tech dominance: All detailsTrump administration could soon name dozens of tech companies as AI national champions.

Trump administration plans to designate Nvidia and more than two dozen other companies as America's AI “national champions” to help strengthen its tech dominance and compete with Chinese AI companies. The announcement is expected within the next week, according to people familiar with the plans, as per The Wall Street Journal report.

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The “national champions” will help make American AI technology more competitive globally, but it will also benefit the listed companies. The report highlighted that the national champion designation could offer companies three major advantages: faster export approvals and government support.

Must read: Jensen Huang’s departure from Nvidia may cause a ‘minor slowdown’; won’t impact AI investment cycle: IBM’s Arvind Krishna

What makes it attention-grabbing is that Nvidia is among the two dozen companies despite the challenges surrounding Nvidia. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently resigned from the position without giving any specific reason for the exit. However, several reports of extramarital affairs within the company and alleged links with Chinese spies have added to the scrutiny surrounding Nvidia's leadership.

Despite the controversy, the US government seems to have faith in Nvidia’s ability to lead the next phase of AI innovation and strengthen America's technological influence worldwide. The U. S president D,onald Trump, has also praised Huang in several occasions. He also praised the former executive for building a successful American technology company that has become central to the global AI boom.

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Must read: Jensen Huang-Nvidia row: Alice Huang not associated with Megaspeed anymore? Here’s what we know

Alongside Nvidia, several tech giants, including Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic, are among the companies expected to be named AI national champions. Through the programme, the US administration wants to bring American chips, AI models and other technologies together into a package that overseas customers can easily access and purchase.

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Published on: Nov 16, 2026 3:51 PM IST
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