US taps Nvidia and other AI giants to strengthen its global tech dominance: All details

Must read: Jensen Huang’s departure from Nvidia may cause a ‘minor slowdown’; won’t impact AI investment cycle: IBM’s Arvind Krishna

What makes it attention-grabbing is that Nvidia is among the two dozen companies despite the challenges surrounding Nvidia. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently resigned from the position without giving any specific reason for the exit. However, several reports of extramarital affairs within the company and alleged links with Chinese spies have added to the scrutiny surrounding Nvidia's leadership.

Despite the controversy, the US government seems to have faith in Nvidia’s ability to lead the next phase of AI innovation and strengthen America's technological influence worldwide. The U. S president D,onald Trump, has also praised Huang in several occasions. He also praised the former executive for building a successful American technology company that has become central to the global AI boom.

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Must read: Jensen Huang-Nvidia row: Alice Huang not associated with Megaspeed anymore? Here’s what we know

Alongside Nvidia, several tech giants, including Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic, are among the companies expected to be named AI national champions. Through the programme, the US administration wants to bring American chips, AI models and other technologies together into a package that overseas customers can easily access and purchase.