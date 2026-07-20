Using a Google Pixel? 5 features you need to enable today for a better experience

Google Pixel phones are popular for many reasons, including camera, premium design, and performance. However, one of its unique offerings is its Android software, which not only offers a clutter-free and seamless user experience, but also unlocks several useful features designed to make everyday tasks easier.

If you own a Google Pixel phone, or are planning to buy one, then here are these 5 crucial features that you may want to enable for a better and more personalised smartphone experience.

Advertisement

Must read: Google's first Pixel 11 series teaser is out with a new Pixel Glow design

5 Google Pixel features you need to turn on

Automatic call screen: This is a useful feature if you want to avoid spam or fraud calls. Pixel’s automatic call screening uses AI that answers calls from unknown numbers, asks callers to identify themselves, and displays a real-time transcript of the conversation.

To enable this feature, go to the Phone by Google app on your Pixel, and click on the three horizontal lines in the top-left corner. Select Settings, and then Call Screen under the Call Assist section. Now, simply turn on Automatic Call Screen.

Auto-rotate screen with Face scanner: Google Pixel users can enhance the functionality of the auto-rotate feature by enabling Face Detection. The feature uses the front camera to detect the user’s face and adjust the screen orientation based on their viewing angle.

Advertisement

To enable Auto-rotate Screen with Face Detection, open Settings on your Pixel phone and go to Display & touch. Select Auto-rotate screen, and turn on auto-rotate. Lastly, enable the Face Detection toggle.

Must read: Google’s Gemini 3.5 Pro delayed; Performance falls short of expectations

120Hz display: Google Pixel users can enable Smooth Display for a smoother visual experience. However, it may remain limited to a few users. Enabling the Smooth Display will offer the screen to refresh at up to 120Hz, making scrolling, animations, and games feel more responsive compared with the default 60Hz mode.

To enable Smooth Display on Google Pixel, go to Settings and then Display & touch. Scroll down to Other display controls and find Smooth Display. Now, simply turn the toggle on to enjoy a 120Hz refresh rate.

Advertisement

Easy way to acces Google Assistant or Google Gemini: Pixel users can get easy access to Google Assistant or Gemini with the Swipe to Invoke Assistant feature. They simply need to swipe diagonally from either bottom corner of the screen to activate the default assistant.

To enable it, go to Settings and Display & touch. Then go to Navigation mode and click on Gesture navigation. Click on the Gear icon, and turn on Swipe to invoke Assistant under the Digital Assistant section.

Must read: Google brings Gemini Spark to Macs; Here’s how it works



Lift to check phone: This feature automatically wakes the display whenever you pick up your device, providing a quick glance at notifications, the time, and other lock screen information without pressing the power button.

To enable it, go to Settings and then Wallpaper & style. Click on Lock screen and then go to More lock screen settings. Enable Lift to check phone. However, note that frequent screen wake-ups may have an impact on battery life.