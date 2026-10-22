Using WhatsApp or Telegram in India? Major changes coming from January 1, 2027

Must read: WhatsApp introduces guest calls: You can now join voice and video calls without an account or app

Who could be affected?

Under the new rules, messaging apps must ensure that an account is linked to the SIM card registered to it and present in the user's device. This means several users, like many using WhatsApp or Telegram over Wi-Fi, could face restrictions if they are using the platform without their registered SIM and if the app requires the original SIM to remain in the device.

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The multi-device access may also be impacted. This means people accessing their accounts on linked devices, such as tablets or computers, may need to relink their devices or could lose access if the messaging app cannot verify.

In addition, people who frequently change SIM cards or use messaging apps while travelling could potentially face access issues, depending on how the rules are implemented.

Must read: One WhatsApp ‘NO’ could cost you your savings: Hyderabad Police warn of new cyber scam

Why is the government introducing these rules?

DoT issued the directive on November 28, 2025, under the Telecom Cyber Security Rule, and it will be implemented from January 1, 2027. The aim is to curb cyber fraud, as scammers can misuse mobile numbers and messaging accounts to impersonate people, conduct scams, or contact victims. The closer connection between an account and its registered SIM is intended to make misuse more difficult.

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The new rule applies to platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Arattai, ShareChat, Josh, JioChat, and Signal apps. It is also reported that WhatsApp has already started beta testing SIM binding for Android.