Valar Morghulis: realme's Chase Xu on the 'challenging' creation of the Game of Thrones phone

Winter may be over, but the fire of Westeros burns anew. realme has officially launched the realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition, marking a landmark collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. Inspired by the legendary HBO series, the device is more than just a smartphone; it's a meticulously crafted artefact for fans, featuring a unique Dragonfire colour-changing design and a treasure trove of collectables.

The launch, fittingly held at the official Game of Thrones Studio Tour in Northern Ireland, plunged attendees into the world of the Seven Kingdoms. Amidst authentic sets and props, we sat down with Chase Xu, Vice President and CMO of realme, to discuss the monumental task of bringing this fantasy-inspired powerhouse to life.

The Creative Challenge of the Iron Throne

Creating a device worthy of a global phenomenon like Game of Thrones is no small feat. When asked about the most difficult part of the entire project, Xu revealed that the greatest battle was fought before a single component was assembled.

"I think the most challenging part would actually be the creativity and inspiration," Xu explained. "Because everyone knows that Game of Thrones is a very well-known, award-winning IP, how to make the classics and put them into our phones is actually the most difficult part."

This pressure to deliver an authentic experience led to an intense internal design process. "So, to find out better creative ideas, we have designated two squads in realme, and their main job is just to do brainstorming and find out great ideas to combine GOT and a phone," he continued. "We have them compete with each other on their proposals... We actually talk to global fans of Game of Thrones and also experts, to see which one they think is the most classic one that can wow our fans better."

From Dragonfire to Your Fingertips

The result of that rigorous process is a stunning device. The phone features a Black and Gold Epic ID Design, embossed with the sigils of the Great Houses and a 3D-engraved Targaryen Seal of Power. Even the camera module is styled with medieval motifs, framed by golden dragon-claw accents.

The standout feature, however, is its Dragonfire Colour-Changing Technology, which transforms the back of the phone from a deep black to a fiery red when exposed to heat, such as 44-degree water. For Xu, the inspiration for this came directly from one of the show's most iconic moments.

"The colour-changing tech in the silk leather, we made it for the first time," Xu said. "The inspiration comes from the Game of Thrones, Daenerys, rising from the ashes. So we actually wanted to recreate that very magical scene... This is a very innovative technology."

The experience extends beyond the phone itself. The limited-edition gift box is a collector's dream, containing an Iron Throne phone stand, a King's Hand pin, a blank parchment letter, and custom postcards and stickers.

Beneath the Westeros-inspired exterior lies flagship-level power. The device is equipped with a Triple 50MP Ultra-Clear Rear Camera, a powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a massive 7,000mAh Titan Battery, and 80W Ultra Charge.

With only 5,000 units available globally, the realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition is a rare artefact forged through a truly challenging creative process. The phone is available for ₹44,999 via Flipkart, realme.com, and select mainline stores.