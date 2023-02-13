Valentine’s Day: 78% Indians fall for ChatGPT-generated love letters, says study

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now playing Cupid among young adults. This is a line you never thought you’d read, until now. The emergence of OpenAI’s ChatGPT software has altered the landscape of content creation — across text, video and photos — and even romance.



A study titled ‘Modern Love’ by cybersecurity firm McAfee revealed that as high as 78 per cent of Indian adults have fallen for love letters written on ChatGPT, and were unable to distinguish it from a handwritten one. Interestingly, 62 per cent of Indian adults are also planning to use AI to help write their love letters this Valentine’s Day, found the study. Additionally, 73 per cent of users are also looking to use AI to boost their profiles on dating apps.



Globally, more than one in four people (26 per cent) are now planning to use AI to write a note for the object of their affection. McAfee warned that AI in the online dating sphere could be a double-edged sword.



“AI’s entrance into the online dating world indicates new concerns over romance fraud. Cybercriminals may take advantage of such tools to prey on vulnerable people [who are] simply looking for love. Therefore, it is vital to understand whether people are able to truly distinguish between an AI and human,” it stated in its report.



While several young Indians are already using AI tools to boost their communication with potential dates, 57 per cent of them said they would be offended if they received a love note generated by a machine. Add to that, the looming risks of being trapped into elaborate cybercrimes, especially when you’re vulnerable online.



Steve Grobman, CTO at McAfee, says, “With Valentine’s Day around the corner, it’s easy to drop your guard when chatting with a potential partner, but it’s important to be on alert if you’re asked suspicious requests for money or personal information.”



McAfee shared one way to avoid being fooled by AI-generated text is to sport short sentences and repetitive words. “Additionally, AI may create content that says a lot without saying much at all. Because AI can’t form opinions, their messages may sound substance-less,” it explained.



Also, “ask questions and look for inconsistent answers”, McAfee added. That will tell if you’ve indeed fallen for a machine!

