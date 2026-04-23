Vi adds subscribers for second straight month, signals early turnaround, shows TRAI data

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has reported net subscriber additions for the second consecutive month, indicating early signs of stabilisation in its user base, according to the latest telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

As per the March 2026 data, Vi added 1,02,899 subscribers, building on the 21,927 net additions recorded in February. The back-to-back growth marks a notable shift for the telecom operator, which has struggled with subscriber losses over the past few years amid intense competition from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

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A key driver of this growth appears to be rural expansion. In March alone, Vi added 1,92,211 rural subscribers, suggesting stronger traction outside urban markets. The company also saw widespread gains across 15 telecom circles, highlighting a geographically broad-based recovery.

Among key regions, Gujarat led additions with 1,01,748 new users, followed closely by Karnataka with 1,00,701. Bihar (57,452), Uttar Pradesh-East (47,869), and Tamil Nadu (42,455) also contributed significantly. Other circles such as Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Haryana posted steady gains, reinforcing the improving subscriber momentum.

The telecom operator’s recent strategic initiatives appear to be supporting this turnaround. Vi has been investing in network upgrades and expanding its product portfolio to improve customer retention and acquisition. Its differentiated offerings—such as the “Nonstop Hero” plan featuring unlimited 4G data and “Super Hero” packs offering half-day unlimited usage—are gaining traction among price-sensitive users.

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In parallel, the company has accelerated its 5G rollout. Vi recently announced expansion into 90 additional cities, taking its total 5G footprint to 133 cities by May 2026. This rollout is aligned with its broader strategy to remain competitive in a market where high-speed data services are increasingly critical for subscriber growth.

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Industry-wide data

Industry-wide data also reflects continued expansion in India’s telecom sector. The wireless subscriber base — which includes mobile and fixed wireless access connections — rose to 127.33 crore at the end of February 2026, up from 126.63 crore in January.

However, competition remains intense. Bharti Airtel added 50.88 lakh subscribers in February, including 48.5 lakh in the wireless segment and 2.31 lakh in wireline. Reliance Jio also reported strong growth, with net additions of 17.41 lakh subscribers, driven largely by mobile connections.

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Despite this, Vi’s recent performance is being closely watched by industry observers. Sustained additions over multiple months could indicate a gradual turnaround, particularly if supported by continued network investments and improved service quality.

On the wireline front, industry data for March 2026 showed mixed trends. While Reliance Jio and Tata Teleservices continued to add subscribers, state-run MTNL saw a sharp decline, underscoring structural challenges in legacy segments.

For Vodafone Idea, the key question remains whether this recovery can be sustained. While two months of additions are encouraging, long-term stability will depend on consistent network improvements, successful 5G execution, and the ability to compete effectively on pricing and service quality.

For now, the latest TRAI data offers a positive signal: Vi may be beginning to regain ground in India’s highly competitive telecom market.