Vijay Sales Apple Days sale brings big discounts for iPhone 16 Series, MacBook Pro, AirPods and more

Vijay Sales has kicked off its Apple Days Sale across India, running from 24 May to 1 June. Available both online and at Vijay Sales retail stores nationwide, the event brings a host of compelling deals on Apple’s latest and most popular products, including the iPhone 16 series, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods, and more.

✨ Vijay Sales Apple Days is your chance to grab your favourite Apple products at unbeatable prices.



Enjoy instant cashback, no-cost EMI, and exclusive benefits. Hurry, these offers are only available until June 1st!#VijaySales #Apple #iPhone #MacBook #iPad #AppleWatch… pic.twitter.com/meaoIBgucB — Vijay Sales (@VijaySales) May 24, 2025

iPhone 16 Series Sees Major Price Cuts

The highlight of the Apple Days Sale is the latest iPhone 16 lineup. With instant discounts of up to ₹4,000 available to ICICI, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra card holders, the iPhone 16 (128GB) now starts at ₹66,990, down from its original price of ₹79,900. The iPhone 16 Plus (128GB) is priced at ₹74,990, while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are available at ₹1,03,990 and ₹1,27,650, respectively. The newly introduced iPhone 16e is also included in the offer and is now selling for ₹47,990, down from ₹59,900.

Older models have also received notable price cuts. The iPhone 15 (128GB) now starts at ₹58,490, while the iPhone 15 Plus is available from ₹66,990. The popular iPhone 13 (128GB) is on sale for as low as ₹42,790. Customers visiting Vijay Sales physical stores can also benefit from exchange bonuses of up to ₹7,500 on eligible smartphone trade-ins.

Deals on iPads and MacBooks

Apple’s latest tablets are part of the promotion as well. The 11th-generation iPad is available starting at ₹30,200, the iPad Air begins at ₹52,400, and the iPad Pro is priced from ₹89,400. Buyers can also enjoy instant bank discounts of up to ₹3,000 on iPad purchases.

On the laptop front, MacBook Pro models featuring Apple’s new M4 chip are on discount, with the base model starting at ₹1,45,900. The MacBook Pro M4 Pro variant begins at ₹1,72,400, while the top-end M4 Max version is priced at ₹2,78,900. Vijay Sales has also revealed offers on MacBook Air models powered by M2 and M4 chips, with net effective prices as low as ₹79,900 for the M4 Air during the sale.

Apple Watch and AirPods Offers

The Apple Days Sale extends to Apple’s wearables and audio accessories. The Apple Watch Series 10 is available from ₹40,600, while the Apple Watch Ultra 2 starts at ₹79,700. For those looking for a more budget-friendly option, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is priced at ₹20,900.

As for audio products, the AirPods 4 are available for ₹10,900, and the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are priced at ₹20,900. The newly launched AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) are on sale for ₹20,990. Beats-branded wireless earbuds are also part of the offer, starting at ₹5,500, with additional bank discounts of up to ₹2,000.