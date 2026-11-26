Its biggest talking point, however, is the claimed battery life of up to 25 days. Vivo is also betting on its software ecosystem to make the watch more useful for existing smartphone users. But before considering it, there is something you should know about its software and app support.

Vivo Watch GT 2 - What does Rs 14,999 get you?

The Watch GT 2 comes with a 2.07-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 432 x 514 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,400 nits. This should make information easier to view outdoors, including during workouts. The watch features an aluminium alloy frame and a silicone strap, with Obsidian Black and Stellar White colour options.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Nothing's next AI product could change how you use wireless earbuds: Carl Pei hints at December 8 reveal

Battery life is another major selling point. Vivo claims the smartwatch can last up to 25 days on a charge. However, this is the maximum Bluetooth battery-life figure. Under standard usage, the company promises 17 days, which drops to 14 days with the always-on display enabled.

For fitness enthusiasts, the watch offers more than 100 sports modes, activity rings, achievement badges and a guided weight-loss programme. Health features include heart rate, blood oxygen, stress and sleep monitoring, guided breathing and menstrual cycle tracking. It also carries a 5ATM water-resistance rating.

Should you buy the Vivo Watch GT 2?

Advertisement

The smartwatch runs BlueOS 3.0 and offers additional features when paired with compatible Vivo smartphones running OriginOS 7. Its Smart View feature brings information from Origin Island to the watch, while Smart Window Updates can display flight and train information, cab bookings and food delivery updates.

It also supports NFC for adding physical cards and payments, although supported banks have not yet been specified. The bigger consideration is software support. If you already use a Vivo smartphone and prioritise battery life and fitness tracking, it is worth considering.

The Vivo Watch GT 2 is priced at ₹14,999. Pre-orders are open through Vivo India's online store and Flipkart, with the first sale scheduled for December 3.