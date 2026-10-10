Vivo S2 FE vs OPPO F35 Pro 5G: Which mid-range smartphone to buy in 2026

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Vivo S2 FE vs OPPO F35 Pro 5G: Display, performance and cameras

Vivo S2 FE: The phone features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED Q10+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,260 × 2,800-pixel resolution and up to 2,000 nits of HBM brightness. It is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300e 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. For photography, it gets a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary rear camera and a 2MP bokeh camera, alongside a 32MP selfie camera.

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OPPO F35 Pro 5G: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 4,000Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,800 nits of HBM brightness. It uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset, paired with 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Its camera setup includes a 50MP primary rear camera with dual-axis OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP autofocus selfie camera.

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Vivo S2 FE vs OPPO F35 Pro 5G: Price, battery and software

Vivo S2 FE: The phone starts at ₹38,999 and goes up to ₹42,999. Its configurations include 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. It packs a 10,000mAh battery with 44W charging and runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6. Other features include IP68 and IP69 protection, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, NFC, GPS and a 3,800 sq mm vapour chamber for cooling.

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OPPO F35 Pro 5G: The phone starts at ₹45,999 and goes up to ₹54,999. Buyers can choose between 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. It houses an 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging and runs Android 16-based ColorOS 16.5. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and USB Type-C. It also offers IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K protection.

The Vivo S2 FE offers a larger battery and a lower starting price, while the OPPO F35 Pro 5G has a higher refresh rate, faster charging and an ultra-wide rear camera. The better choice depends on whether you prioritise battery capacity or display performance and charging speed.