Vivo S2 launching in India soon: Official teaser hints at imminent launch, camera design

Vivo S2 launch in India has officially been confirmed, and it is expected to launch on August 6, 2026, and the sale could go live on August 11. The company has also shared a video teaser, revealing the rear panel and camera module design of the smartphone, ahead of its official debut.

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The rear camera setup of the Vivo S2 includes two circular camera rings positioned on the left, with a separate circular element, which is expected to be a light ring placed beside the camera lenses. However, we will have to wait a couple of more days to confirm what the official design of the phone will look like.

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Vivo S2: Specifications and features (expected)

According to reports, the Vivo S2 could feature a polycarbonate frame with a curved display. It could arrive in colourways: Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze and Silk White. The smartphone will likely feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

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For performance, the Vivo S2 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 or MediaTek Dimensity 7360 processors. It could pack a massive 7000mAh battery, offering long-lasting endurance for heavy daily usage. The phone could support 80W wired fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging as well.

Lastly, it could feature a 50MP main camera and an 8MP Ultrawide camera. However, the features are yet to be confirmed.