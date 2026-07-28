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Vivo S2 launching in India soon: Official teaser hints at imminent launch, camera design

Vivo S2 launching in India soon: Official teaser hints at imminent launch, camera design

Vivo S2 launch in India has officially been confirmed with a new camera module, ring light, and more. Here's when the smartphone could launch.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 12:00 PM IST
Vivo S2 launching in India soon: Official teaser hints at imminent launch, camera designVivo S2 flaunts iPhone Air-like camera module, in a new white colour variant.

Vivo is set to launch a new S series model, the Vivo S2, in India in the coming days. The company has finally shared a launch teaser for the smartphone on X, providing us with a glimpse of the Vivo S2 camera module design. However, we are still awaiting the launch date, but reports suggest that Vivo will launch the phone in the first week of August 2026.

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Vivo S2 launch in India

Vivo S2 launch in India has officially been confirmed, and it is expected to launch on August 6, 2026, and the sale could go live on August 11. The company has also shared a video teaser, revealing the rear panel and camera module design of the smartphone, ahead of its official debut.

Must read: Apple iPhone 18 vs Google Pixel 11

The rear camera setup of the Vivo S2  includes two circular camera rings positioned on the left, with a separate circular element, which is expected to be a light ring placed beside the camera lenses. However, we will have to wait a couple of more days to confirm what the official design of the phone will look like.

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Vivo S2: Specifications and features (expected)

According to reports, the Vivo S2 could feature a polycarbonate frame with a curved display. It could arrive in colourways: Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze and Silk White. The smartphone will likely feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Must read: Top 5 smartphones with AI camera features: iPhone 17 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, more

For performance, the Vivo S2 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 or MediaTek Dimensity 7360 processors. It could pack a massive 7000mAh battery, offering long-lasting endurance for heavy daily usage. The phone could support 80W wired fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging as well.

Lastly, it could feature a 50MP main camera and an 8MP Ultrawide camera. However, the features are yet to be confirmed.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 12:00 PM IST
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