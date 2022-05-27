Vivo T2X to launch on June 6: Here’s what we know so far

Vivo is going to launch the Vivo T2 series in China on June 6 and two smartphones are expected - the Vivo T2X and the Vivo T2. Specifications of the Vivo T2 have already been revealed by the company ahead of the launch, now, the specs of the Vivo T2X have also been revealed in a new leak.

According to Digital Chat Station’s post on Weibo, the Vivo T2X is going to be priced around CNY 1,000 (Rs 11,500 approx) and is going to be an affordable offering from Vivo. It’s been tipped to feature a 6.58-inch LCD screen with a hole-punch cut out for the front camera.

According to the leak, the Vivo T2X is going to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and have a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo T2X is expected to feature dual cameras on the back with a 50MP primary shooter and 2MP secondary. The front camera on the Vivo T2X is a 16MP one.

On the other hand, the Vivo T2 is going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and feature a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. There is a 4,700mAh battery under the hood with 80W fast charge support. On the camera front, the Vivo T2 has a 64MP primary shooter on the back with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP tertiary sensor.

We don’t know yet if Vivo is going to bring both the Vivo T2 series devices to India or not, and if it is going to then when. But we do expect to learn more post the launch. It is possible that these devices might come to India with different names.

The price of the Vivo T2 has not been tipped yet, but we just need to wait till June 6 for that.

Also Read: Vivo X80 Pro review in 5 points: Should you buy for Rs 79,999?

Also Read: Vivo India aims to increase production capacity, start exporting devices this year