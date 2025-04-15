scorecardresearch
NEWS

TECHNOLOGY
News
Vivo T4 5G to debut on April 22nd in India with quad-curved display, Snapdragon chip

The Vivo T4 5G is expected to be priced under ₹25,000. It will have a quad-curved AMOLED display with OIS camera.

Vivo T4 5G launching on April 22 Vivo T4 5G launching on April 22

Vivo has officially confirmed that the Vivo T4 5G will launch in India on 22nd April at 12pm. The handset will be available via Flipkart, Vivo’s official e-store, and authorised retail outlets. Teaser images and promotional posters have already revealed the phone’s design, key features, and colour variants.

A Refined Design with Quad-Curved Display

The Vivo T4 5G features a quad-curved AMOLED display with ultra-slim bezels and a centred hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The right edge houses the power button and volume rocker.

On the rear, the phone sports a large, circular camera module that houses two sensors and an LED ring flash, with the branding ‘Aspherical OIS Portrait’ inscribed within. This suggests a focus on optical image stabilisation and portrait photography.

The device will come in two colour options, likely marketed as Emerald Blaze (green) and Phantom Grey (grey).

Specifications (Expected)

While Vivo has not officially confirmed the full spec sheet, multiple leaks and retailer listings point to the following key specifications:

  • Display: 6.67" FHD+ AMOLED, quad-curved, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset paired with Adreno GPU
  • RAM & Storage Options: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB
  • Rear Cameras: 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS + 2MP secondary sensor
  • Front Camera: 32MP selfie shooter
  • Battery: 7300mAh with 90W fast charging support
  • Software: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15
  • Other Features: In-display fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, AI-backed features
  • Build: Approx. 8.1mm thickness, 195g weight

Pricing

The Vivo T4 5G is expected to be priced between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000. The official pricing will be revealed at launch.

Published on: Apr 15, 2025, 5:48 PM IST
