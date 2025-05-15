Vivo V50 Elite Edition launched in India with 6000mAh battery, ZEISS camera, in-box TWS buds

Vivo has launched the V50 Elite Edition in India, expanding its V-series lineup. The device will be available from May 15 across Flipkart, Amazon, and offline partner stores at a price of ₹41,999.

The V50 Elite Edition features a 6,000 mAh battery while maintaining a slim profile at just 0.757 cm in thickness. It supports 90W FlashCharge technology and is powered by Vivo’s proprietary BlueVolt system for efficient power management.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The smartphone sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. For imaging, the device boasts a 50MP ZEISS All-Main Camera system, which includes OIS, ultra-wide, and group selfie capabilities. It also supports ZEISS Multifocal Portraits with 23mm, 35mm, and 50mm options, along with seven ZEISS-style portrait filters. The Elite edition also has the India-exclusive Wedding Style Portrait Studio.

For durability, the V50 Elite is rated IP68 and IP69 for water and dust resistance, and protected by Diamond Shield Glass. It runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and promises 3 years of Android OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

Smart features on the device include AI-powered tools like Circle to Search, Live Call Translation, AI Transcript Assist, and AI Eraser 2.0 for photo editing. Vivo also claims improved connectivity with AI SuperLink, which delivers up to 45% better signal performance.

Advertisement

In a first for the brand, the V50 Elite Edition comes bundled with the vivo TWS 3e earbuds in Dark Indigo. These offer up to 42 hours of battery life, active noise cancellation of up to 30dB, and low-latency audio designed for gaming and streaming.

The Vivo V50 Elite Edition is available in a single Rose Red variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.