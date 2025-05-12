Vivo V50 Elite launching in India on 15 May, here's everything we know

Vivo has confirmed the launch of its upcoming smartphone in the V50 series - the V50 Elite. The phone will launch on 15 May at 12 noon. The Chinese smartphone maker did not launch a Pro device in the lineup this year, so it's only fitting that an 'Elite' moniker is getting launched in India.

Vivo has teased the smartphone on its social media platforms, confirming the name, as well as ZEISS optics. Vivo V50 Elite will join the V50 and the V50e in the Vivo V50 series.

Elite. Enigmatic. Arriving soon. With sound that surrounds and portraits that captivate — this is more than just a phone. #vivoV50EliteEdition #ZEISSPortraitSoPro pic.twitter.com/XvKWso54W1 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 12, 2025

According to the teaser, the Vivo V50 Elite will feature a circular camera island, and is expected to feature a 50MP main camera, supported by a 50MP telephoto (likely). However, Vivo hasn't officially confirmed any details about the phone.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition: Expected Specifications

According to a recent report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo V50 Elite is expected to be similar to the V50 device, which could mean it will have a 6.77-inch FHD+ quad-curved AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and 4500 nits peak brightness.

91Mobiles also reported that the major difference between the V50 and the V50 Elite Edition would be the design, which is expected to be significantly premium on the upcoming Elite Edition.

It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, similar to the V50, and feature Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

We can also expect a 6000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging in the V50 Elite.

The phone is launching soon on 15 May. Stay tuned for more details.