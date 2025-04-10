scorecardresearch
Vivo V50e launched in India with 90W fast charging, IP69 rating and dual 50MP cameras

Vivo V50e launched in India with 90W fast charging, IP69 rating and dual 50MP cameras

Following the February debut of the Vivo V50, the company has now added a new variant to the lineup, aiming to offer flagship-grade features at a mid-range price point.

Vivo V50e Vivo V50e

Vivo has officially launched the V50e smartphone in India, a new addition to its V50 series that debuted earlier this year. The V50e boasts high-end features including dual 50-megapixel cameras, a curved AMOLED display, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and fast 90W charging, all packed into a mid-range price bracket.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and comes with 8GB RAM. It features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and Vivo’s Diamond Shield Glass protection.

On the camera front, the V50e houses a dual rear setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The front also gets a 50-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. The rear is supported by Vivo’s Aura Light system for better low-light photography.

The phone draws power from a 5,600mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging. It runs on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 and is promised to receive three major OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Vivo V50e India Price and Availability

    •    ₹28,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
    •    ₹30,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

The device is available in two colour options, Pearl White and Sapphire Blue, and will go on sale from April 17 via Amazon, Flipkart, and Vivo India’s e-store. Pre-bookings are currently open.

Additional Features

    •    In-display fingerprint sensor
    •    IP68 and IP69 ratings for durability
    •    2,160Hz PWM dimming and SGS low blue light certification
    •    Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C

The Pearl White model measures 7.39mm in thickness while the Sapphire Blue version is slightly thicker at 7.61mm. Both weigh 186g.

Published on: Apr 10, 2025, 1:42 PM IST
