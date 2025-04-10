Vivo V50e launched in India with 90W fast charging, IP69 rating and dual 50MP cameras

Vivo has officially launched the V50e smartphone in India, a new addition to its V50 series that debuted earlier this year. The V50e boasts high-end features including dual 50-megapixel cameras, a curved AMOLED display, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and fast 90W charging, all packed into a mid-range price bracket.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and comes with 8GB RAM. It features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and Vivo’s Diamond Shield Glass protection.

On the camera front, the V50e houses a dual rear setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The front also gets a 50-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. The rear is supported by Vivo’s Aura Light system for better low-light photography.

The phone draws power from a 5,600mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging. It runs on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 and is promised to receive three major OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Vivo V50e India Price and Availability

• ₹28,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage

• ₹30,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

The device is available in two colour options, Pearl White and Sapphire Blue, and will go on sale from April 17 via Amazon, Flipkart, and Vivo India’s e-store. Pre-bookings are currently open.

Additional Features

• In-display fingerprint sensor

• IP68 and IP69 ratings for durability

• 2,160Hz PWM dimming and SGS low blue light certification

• Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C

The Pearl White model measures 7.39mm in thickness while the Sapphire Blue version is slightly thicker at 7.61mm. Both weigh 186g.