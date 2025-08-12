Vivo V60 debuts in India with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, Zeiss triple camera setup and 6,500mAh battery

Vivo has launched the V60 in India, the successor to the V50 released earlier this year. The smartphone features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera system, and IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo V60 starts at ₹36,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB versions are priced at ₹38,999 and ₹40,999 respectively. The top-end 16GB + 512GB model costs ₹45,999. Colour options include Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue. Pre-orders are now open, with sales beginning on August 19 via the Vivo India e-store, leading e-commerce platforms, and select offline retailers.

The handset sports a 6.77-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display (1,080×2,392 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits local peak brightness. It is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Running on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, the phone will receive four years of major OS updates and six years of security patches.

AI tools such as AI Image Expander, AI Smart Call Assistant, AI Captions, and AI-powered spam call blocking are built into the software.

The rear camera setup comprises a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The 50MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls, with both front and rear shooters supporting 4K recording.

The V60 is powered by a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. An in-display fingerprint sensor is also present.

The Mist Grey model measures 163.53×76.96×7.53mm and weighs 192g. The Auspicious Gold and Moonlit Blue variants are slightly thicker at 7.65mm and 7.75mm, weighing 200g and 201g, respectively.