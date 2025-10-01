Vivo V60e launch confirmed for October 7: Check features, specifications, price

Vivo has confirmed that the V60e will debut in India on 7 October 2025, kicking off what is set to be a busy month for the Chinese smartphone maker. The company is also preparing to introduce its flagship X300 series in China on 13 October, followed by the global rollout of its Origin OS on 15 October.

The V60e, successor to the V50e, will be available in Noble Gold and Elite Purple colourways and is designed with a curved chassis and quad-curved display. It features a 6500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging, and Vivo has confirmed that a compatible charger will be included in the box. The handset is also rated IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance, with the company claiming additional “full body drop protection” alongside Diamond Shield Glass for durability.

Camera performance is expected to be a major highlight. The V60e carries a dual-rear setup with a 200MP optically stabilised primary sensor, offering 85mm portrait capabilities, 30x zoom and an “AI Festival Portrait” mode. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera with an Aura Light module, while the front houses a 50MP selfie camera with eye autofocus and a 92-degree field of view.

The device will ship with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, with Vivo promising three major Android updates and five years of security patches. It will also come with a suite of artificial intelligence features, including AI Captions, Gemini, AI Four Season Portrait and Image Expander.

Pricing for the Indian market has not been officially confirmed, though reports suggest the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage could be priced at around ₹28,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB option may cost ₹30,999. A top-end 12GB + 256GB model is expected at ₹31,999.

The V60e will aim to build on the momentum of the V50e, which is currently listed at ₹26,999, by offering improvements such as a higher-resolution camera, expanded AI features and a larger battery.