Vivo V70 and V70 Elite launch in India confirmed: Zeiss cameras, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, and more teased

Vivo is set to launch its new generation V series models, the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite, in India. With the launch announcement, the brand revealed several crucial details of the smartphones, revealing their camera features, chipsets, AI-powered features, and more to create hype for the phone.

Considering the Vivo V-series are camera-focused device, the V70 series brings camera upgrades to the phone with a ZEISS camera and Sony sensor. Here’s what the new Vivo V70 series will offer during launch.

Vivo V70 series launch in India

Vivo is launching the V70 and V70 Elite phones in India soon. While we are yet to get an official launch date, the company reveals that the revamped design. The Vivo V70 series is confirmed to come with a slim 6.59-inch Golden Grip size and with 1.25mm ultra-narrow side bezels. The V70 will come in Lemon Yellow, whereas the V70 Elite will come in Sand Beige and Authentic Black colours.

The smartphones will feature a 50MP ZEISS night telephoto camera powered by the Sony IMX882 sensor, offering 3X optical zoom and up to 100X digital zoom. Paired with a telephoto lens, the series will also feature a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera with Sa ony IMX766 sensor. It will also offer AI-powered camera features such as AI Magic Weather, AI Floral Blessing, and India’s exclusive AI Holi Portrait.

For performance, the V70 Elite will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Therefore, we can expect upgraded performance and refined day-to-day usage in comparison to its predecessor.

Vivo is expected to reveal the official India launch date in the coming days, along with the features and specifications of the Vivo V70 series.