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Vivo V80, S2 FE launched in India: 10,000mAh battery and creator-focused features lead the lineup

Vivo V80, S2 FE launched in India: 10,000mAh battery and creator-focused features lead the lineup

Vivo has expanded its premium smartphone lineup in India with two very different propositions, targeting content creators with the V80 and younger users with the endurance-focused S2 FE.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 4:14 PM IST
Vivo V80, S2 FE launched in India: 10,000mAh battery and creator-focused features lead the lineupvivo V80 and S2 FE launch in India with creator tools and a 10,000mAh battery. (Photo: Vivo India)

vivo has launched the V80 and S2 FE in India, bringing two smartphones aimed at different kinds of users under its premium portfolio. While the V80 is positioned around content creation, cinematic video and smartphone photography, the vivo S2 FE takes a different route with a massive 10,000mAh battery and a design aimed at younger consumers. 

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Both phones were introduced at vivo NEXT 2026 in India, where the company also showcased its broader premium ecosystem. For you, the distinction between the two is fairly clear - the V80 is designed for those who want to capture, edit and share content directly from their phone, while the S2 FE focuses more on endurance and staying connected throughout the day.

Must Read: Vivo X Fold 6 is here! Biggest 6900mAh battery, 200 MP camera, and flagship MediaTek chipset

vivo V80 focuses on smartphone content creation

The vivo V80 is built around the idea that users no longer need specialised equipment for everyday content creation. vivo has equipped it with 4K Cinematic Video, a ZEISS co-engineered imaging system and more than 30 AI-powered creative experiences.

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The company says these features are designed to take users from capturing a moment to creating and sharing content directly on the smartphone. The V80 therefore targets users who regularly create social media posts, videos or other visual content and want more creative tools built into the phone.

Must Read: OPPO Find X10 Pro Max launch confirmed in India with MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset

vivo S2 FE brings a huge battery

The vivo S2 FE, meanwhile, is focused on endurance and everyday use. Its headline feature is a 10,000mAh battery, with vivo positioning the phone for people who spend long hours working, studying, watching entertainment, using social media and creating content.

The battery also helped the S2 FE earn a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title. Marketed as the vivo S2 FE in India, the phone powered a 32-hour-and-37-minute electronic product testing livestream in Thailand in August 2026.

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vivo says the S2 FE combines this endurance with a trend-focused S-Series design and entertainment features, targeting younger, always-connected users. Both smartphones are manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility as part of the company’s Make in India commitment.

Vivo V80 and S2 FE price and availability 

The vivo V80 starts at ₹62,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, while the 8GB+256GB and 8GB+512GB versions cost ₹69,999 and ₹79,999, respectively. Pre-orders are open, with sales starting October 13 through vivo’s online store, Flipkart, Amazon and retail channels.

The vivo S2 FE, meanwhile, starts at ₹38,999 for 6GB+128GB, while the 8GB+128GB version costs ₹42,999. It will go on sale from October 20 through vivo’s official website, Flipkart and retail partners.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 6, 2026 4:14 PM IST
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