Vivo V80 sale starts in India: Check price, bank offers and key specifications

Vivo V80 price in India and bank offers

The Vivo V80 costs ₹62,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB model costs ₹69,999, while the 8GB RAM and 512GB version costs ₹79,999.

The phone is available in Stellar Black, Horizon Blue, and Sunrise Anthem. You can get an instant 10% discount on select bank cards or an exchange bonus of up to 10%, depending on the offer and eligibility. Vivo is also offering six months of Google One storage with 100GB capacity. Buyers should check the applicable terms on the platform before purchasing, as benefits may vary.

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Display, cameras and battery

The Vivo V80 has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2,750 × 1,260 pixel resolution. Vivo claims a local peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. The phone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

On the back, the phone has three cameras: a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel ZEISS night telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The front camera has a 50-megapixel autofocus sensor.

The device packs a 7,200mAh battery and supports 90W fast charging. Other features include 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and USB 2.0. It also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.