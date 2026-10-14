Vivo V80 sale starts in India: Check price, bank offers and key specifications

The Vivo V80 is now on sale in India, with prices starting at ₹62,999. The smartphone is available in three storage variants and competes in a segment where you can choose between high-refresh-rate displays, camera-focused hardware and large batteries. Vivo is selling the phone through online platforms and retail channels, with discounts available on select bank cards and eligible exchange transactions. The V80 include a 144Hz AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and a 7,200mAh battery. The device also gets a 50-megapixel front camera and a triple rear camera setup developed in collaboration with ZEISS. Here is a look at its India pricing, available offers and specifications.
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