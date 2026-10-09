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Vivo V80 vs OPPO Reno 16: Battery, display and cameras compared

Vivo V80 vs OPPO Reno 16: Battery, display and cameras compared

Vivo and OPPO are targeting smartphone buyers with powerful cameras, fast displays, and large batteries. But their differences could help you decide which phone suits your needs.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 4:31 PM IST
Vivo V80 vs OPPO Reno 16: Battery, display and cameras comparedivo V80 vs OPPO Reno 16 compared. (Photo: OPPO/Vivo)

Choosing between the Vivo V80 and OPPO Reno 16 comes down to more than just camera megapixels or battery capacity. Both smartphones feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, 50-megapixel selfie cameras and fast charging, making the comparison interesting for buyers looking for a feature-packed phone.

However, the Vivo V80 offers a higher refresh rate and a larger battery, while the OPPO Reno 16 features a compact display and three 50-megapixel rear cameras. Their prices and storage options also differ, which could influence your buying decision.

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Vivo V80 vs OPPO Reno 16: Display, performance and cameras

Vivo V80: The phone features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,260 × 2,750-pixel resolution and up to 5,000 nits of local peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For photography, it gets a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP Zeiss telephoto camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It also features a 50MP Zeiss selfie camera.

OPPO Reno 16: The phone has a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 460 PPI pixel density. It also uses the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset but offers 8GB or 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. For cameras, the Reno 16 features three 50MP rear sensors for primary, ultra-wide and telephoto photography. At the front, it gets a 50MP autofocus selfie camera.

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Vivo V80 vs OPPO Reno 16: Price, battery and software

Vivo V80: The phone currently starts at ₹62,999 and goes up to ₹79,999, with storage variants ranging from 8GB RAM and 128GB storage to 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. It packs a 7,200mAh battery with 90W charging, runs Android 17-based OriginOS 7, and supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and USB Type-C. For durability, it comes with IP68 and IP69 protection.

OPPO Reno 16: The smartphone starts at ₹66,999 and goes up to ₹72,999. Its configurations range from 8GB RAM and 256GB storage to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It houses a 6,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging and runs Android 16 with ColorOS 16. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C. It also offers IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K protection.

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The Vivo V80 stands out with a larger battery, a faster-refresh display, and higher maximum storage capacity. The OPPO Reno 16 offers a more compact screen and a 12GB RAM option at a lower top-end price. Your choice depends on which features and configuration best fit your needs.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 9, 2026 4:31 PM IST
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