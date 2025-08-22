Vivo Vision Discovery Edition MR headset with 8K displays, Snapdragon XR2+ chip launched

Chinese smartphone maker vivo has announced its first mixed reality (MR) headset, the vivo Vision Discovery Edition, at an event in Dongguan, China to mark the company’s 30th anniversary.

The device is the company’s first entry into the spatial computing market and makes vivo the first Chinese smartphone manufacturer to also produce an MR headset. The launch highlights the company’s growing interest in immersive technologies, complementing its long-standing expertise in imaging and display systems.

According to vivo, the Vision Discovery Edition has been four years in development. The device weighs 398 grams and is designed to be more compact than competing headsets, with a 26% reduction in size compared with the industry average. Its ergonomic design offers multiple light seal and foam padding options to improve comfort during extended use.

The headset runs on OriginOS Vision and supports gesture-based interaction, replacing traditional touchscreen inputs with hand and eye tracking. It features 1.5-degree high-precision eye-tracking and fingertip gesture recognition across 26 degrees of freedom. A pair of dual Micro-OLED displays provide 8K binocular resolution with 94% DCI-P3 colour coverage, aiming to deliver visuals on par with professional cinema monitors.

Powering the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2.1 platform, which vivo claims delivers 2.5 times greater GPU performance and up to eight times better AI performance than its predecessor. The company says this will enable smoother rendering for applications across entertainment, gaming, and productivity.

The headset is designed to support a range of use cases, including panoramic video viewing, live sports streaming with multiple perspectives, and a virtual 120-inch cinema screen for films and other media.

The announcement came alongside updates to vivo’s imaging technology strategy and the presentation of awards for its VISION+ Mobile PhotoAwards 2025.

Hu Baishan, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of vivo, said the company’s focus was on combining technological innovation with long-term user benefits, positioning the move into mixed reality as part of a broader push into future consumer technologies.