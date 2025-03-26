Vivo Vision mixed reality headset unveiled in China as Vivo takes on Apple Vision Pro

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has officially stepped into the mixed reality (MR) arena with the announcement of its new headset, Vivo Vision. The wearable spatial computer was on display at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025. It was presented by Hu Baishan, Vivo’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. The design of the headset bears a striking resemblance to Apple’s Vision Pro, which launched in 2023 and became commercially available last year.

A New Player in Spatial Computing

The Vivo Vision is set to be part of the company’s Blue Technology Matrix, an initiative that leverages artificial intelligence for real-world applications. While the full specifications have yet to be disclosed, initial images of the device suggest a ski goggle-like design with a visor housing multiple sensors to support augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences.

Additionally, two sensors at the bottom of the frame indicate potential support for hand and finger gesture tracking, similar to functionalities found in Apple’s Vision Pro. The headset is also equipped with a thick, sturdy headband to ensure stability when worn. However, it remains unclear whether the device will function independently or require a tethered connection to an external system.

A prototype unit was displayed at the Vivo booth during the Boao Forum, with an official unveiling expected in mid-2025. The company has not yet provided details on pricing or availability, but further updates regarding its specifications and operating system are anticipated in the coming months.

Robotics Innovation and Future Expansion

Beyond the Vivo Vision, the company also announced the establishment of a new Robotics Laboratory. Vivo aims to develop the "brain" and "eyes" of robots by combining its expertise in real-time spatial computing, AI large language models (LLMs), and imaging technologies. The robotics initiative will be closely tied to the capabilities honed through the Vivo Vision project.

Furthermore, Vivo used the platform to tease its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Vivo X200 Ultra, and highlight its ongoing advancements in 6G technology.