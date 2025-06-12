Vivo X Fold 5 to launch on June 25; could be first Android phone with Apple iCloud access

Vivo has officially announced the launch date for its next-generation flagship foldable smartphone, the X Fold5, which will debut on June 25 at 7pm Beijing time (4:30pm IST). The launch event will also feature the unveiling of the vivo TWS Air3 Pro wireless earbuds.

Ahead of its release, vivo has opened early bookings for the X Fold5 through its official online store and partner retailers in China. Interested buyers can place a CNY 10 (~₹120) deposit to reserve the device and claim a benefits package worth CNY 277 (~₹3,300).

While full specifications are yet to be confirmed, reports suggest the X Fold5 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The device is expected to feature 8T LTPO OLED displays, an 8.03-inch main screen and a 6.53-inch cover screen.

Vivo has teased significant improvements over its predecessor, with the X Fold5 said to be lighter, thinner, and stronger. It will also offer industry-first IP5X dust resistance, in addition to IPX8, IPX9, and IPX9+ water resistance, setting new durability standards for foldable smartphones.

Vivo has confirmed that the X Fold5 will be the first Android smartphone to offer direct access to Apple iCloud. Users can sign in to their Apple ID via the phone’s built-in file manager to access, view, edit, and sync iCloud photos, files, and Apple Notes in real time.

Additionally, the X Fold5 supports cross-device connectivity with iPhones, allowing users to view text messages and verification codes received on their iPhone directly on the foldable and even answer iPhone calls using the X Fold5.