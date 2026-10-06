Vivo X Fold 6 is here! Biggest 6900mAh battery, 200 MP camera, and flagship MediaTek chipset

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Vivo X Fold 6: Specifications and features

The Vivo X Fold 6 features an 8.02-inch AMOLED main display with LTPO technology and a 6.51-inch cover display with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and a 120Hz refresh rate. For hassle-free productivity and performance, the foldable is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition SoC paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

With a powerful processor, the foldable brings a new and upgraded software experience with Origin OS 7 backed by Android 17. It brings features like Origin Workbench8, AI Cross-App Drag, Multi-Split Screen, Desktop Mode, Cross-Ecosystem Connectivity, vivo Office Kit, and much more. Users can also experience AI-powered features such as AI Recorder, AI Captions, Smart Call Assistant, and others.

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Furthermore, the foldable also comes with an impressive triple camera setup that includes a 200MP OIS Samsung HPB main sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide lens, and a 50MP 3x OIS Sony LYT-602 sensor. The X Fold 6 is backed by a massive 6,900mAh battery paired with 80W Flash wired charging and 40W Flash wireless charging.

Vivo X Fold 6 price in India

The Vivo X Fold 6 will be available in two colour variants: Nebula Teal and Prism Black. It will come in a single storage option of 12GB RAM with 512GB storage, priced at Rs 2,19,999. The foldable is available to pre-order in India, with sales starting on October 13, 2026, across the vivo India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and all partner retail stores